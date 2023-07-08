Exclusive: Man United are close on major deal and de Gea talks will continue

It’s an exciting time to be a Man United supporter as the club close in on one major deal and look to restart talks with David de Gea.

Notwithstanding the ownership issues off the field, Erik ten Hag is going about his work in the best possible way and the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea proves that the Dutchman is on the right track.

Of course, knowing exactly where the club stands in terms of how much money is available in the coffers from transfers would be helpful, though that hasn’t stopped ten Hag from identifying and then going after his targets.

If the board want the club to succeed in the Premier League and in Europe, then they need to back him all the way. It’s that simple.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, there’s every chance that another new face will walk through the doors at Carrington over the course of the next week.

‘The Andre Onana story is absolutely on, with very, very intense negotiations in the next hours and days,’ he wrote.

‘Let me remind you of a crucial point. Onana already said yes to Manchester United and we know that he already agreed personal terms so the contract is ready. It only depends on the clubs.

‘Onana is happy in Milan, he’s happy at Inter but he’s ready to rejoin Erik ten Hag after the period they had together at Ajax, and to try a new experience in England.’

Once that particular deal has been signed and sealed, ten Hag will sit down with his former No.1 and thrash out where they go from here.

‘For David de Gea, it’s not about being close to reaching an agreement with him because Man United already had an agreement. That contract has never been signed because they decided to wait and consider other options – with Onana now close,’ Romano added.

‘De Gea wanted to continue at Man United but it’s on the club… they will speak with De Gea soon to clarify the situation.’

There’s sure to be more transfer deals done over the coming weeks, though the sooner the better as far as the Red Devils are concerned.

Dressing room harmony needs to be of paramount importance as the club approach their opening Premier League fixture, and late window sales and purchases will be harmful to that aim.