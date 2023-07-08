Exclusive: Tottenham negotiating for two centre-backs and Hojbjerg could be La Liga bound

The Ange Postecoglou era has already begun at Tottenham Hotspur, and the Australian will already know just how desperate the White Hart Lane faithful are for him to succeed where Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and others have failed.

Even though he’s tasted success wherever he’s managed, Postecoglou will understand that he has his work cut out, particularly if he’s unable to rely on the services of Harry Kane, who has been linked with a switch to Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

Whether or not Kane stays the north Londoners will still need to strengthen in various areas, and given how porous their defence was at the back end of last season, that’s probably a decent place to start.

According to transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, Spurs are still negotiating with two centre-backs and it isn’t clear if they’ll buy both or whichever one has more favourable terms.

‘The next days are going to be important for Tottenham and their pursuit of a new centre-back,’ Romano noted.

‘I’m told Tapsoba remains the top target, and he has always been super appreciated. The deal depends on Bayer Leverkusen’s decision on final price tag but Spurs still want Tapsoba.

‘They keep negotiating also for van de Ven because, in the end, the price is the crucial point for them when signing a new centre-back.’

Perhaps the real surprise is that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way out of White Hart Lane.

‘Also, there’s a chance for Hojbjerg to leave, and it’s true that Atletico like him.,’ Romano added.

With the start of the new Premier League season a little over a month away, it will be in the club’s best interest to tie up any loose transfer ends as quickly as possible.

Players trying to impress the new coaching staff will already be feeling ill at ease for just that reason, and they’re unlikely to want others coming in at the back end of the window to upset dressing room harmony.