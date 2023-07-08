Inter Milan ready to sign Tottenham star with talks entering crucial stages

As Ange Postecoglou begins his work at Tottenham Hotspur, he’ll likely have to make do without one big-name star.

The Australian has hit all of the right notes since being announced as the new first-team manager, however, the proof of just how good he is will be seen by the standard of performances from the squad and, ultimately, results.

Harry Kane’s future is still a subject for much discussion, and it’s likely to be some while yet before a solution can be found.

If Postecoglou succeeds in persuading Spurs’ record goalscorer to hang around, he’ll have the White Hart Lane faithful on his side from the get go.

One player that has already definitively made his mind up to move on is goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.

The 36-year-old has retired from international duty and probably has one big move left in him before hanging up his gloves altogether.

Fortunately for the Frenchman, the timing of Andre Onana’s potential switch to Man United is perfect.

That’s because, as FootMercato report, Inter Milan want Lloris as the replacement for the 27-year-old Cameroonian.

It’s believed that Onana’s move could be tied up in the coming days, and that’s why the outlet report that talks between Inter and Tottenham have accelerated.

Given Lloris’ current contract situation, the nerazzurri should be able to pick him up for a reasonable fee, in a deal which will suit all parties.