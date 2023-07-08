Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia continues to be linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder is a target for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player.

However, he might face competition from Barcelona for the talented young Belgian.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster as well but they are unlikely to be able to pay the asking price. They need a quality long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The midfielder is valued at £50 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to shell out that kind of money for him.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

Although there is no doubt that Lavia is a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him, £50 million does seem like a steep asking price.

Southampton will probably have to lower their demands in order for the transfer to go through.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder who can compete with Fabinho for the starting spot. The Brazilian regressed massively last season and competition for places will help the squad improve.

Roméo #Lavia, there are still concrete talks with Chelsea, Arsenal, especially with Liverpool as Klopp is a big fan! #LFC ?? Been told that his price tag is around £50m this summer! Confirmed: Barcelona was targeting the 19 y/o but his price is not affordable for Barca this… pic.twitter.com/IpiUvVyAEo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2023

The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for Lavia who has recently been relegated to the Championship with Southampton.

If the two clubs can agree on a fee, it is fair to assume that the move will go through. Agreeing on personal terms with the player should not be a problem for the Reds.