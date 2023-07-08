Kylian Mbappe drama continues as PSG players contact president to complain about superstar

This week has been a busy one in the life of Kylian Mbappe as the superstar has been in the news regarding his future and other reasons related to PSG.

The Mbappe saga heated up again during the week ahead of the new season as a result of a press conference which involved PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as talk around an exit grows. The owner of the Ligue 1 champions stated that the Paris-based club do not want to lose the French star for free next summer and if he doesn’t sign a new deal the forward will be sold this summer.

Then it was reported by L’Equipe, that Al-Khelaifi stated that Mbappe promised him that he would not leave PSG for free and that is a commitment the 24-year-old does not remember making. The France international is said to be annoyed with the club’s owner as a result and things have not ended there.

Paris Saint-Germain stars have now contacted the French club to complain about comments Mbappe made in an interview that was released this week with France Football.

According to Sky Sports, six of Mbappe’s team-mates – including two players signed this summer – contacted president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to complain about the superstar and his latest interview where he was critical of the club, recent signings and the French league.

What Kylian Mbappe said in his latest interview that annoyed team-mates

In an interview with France Football – conducted on June 12 but published this week – Mbappe hit out at how he is viewed at the PSG and the role the French club plays in that.

The superstar said via GOAL: “Do people trivialise my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don’t blame them. In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team. And I’ve been scoring a lot for years.

“So, for people, it becomes normal. I never complained that my performances were trivialised. I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor. And myself, I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing. We are in a consumer society, where ‘it’s good, but do it again’.

“And the fact that I’m right next door, in Paris… I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”