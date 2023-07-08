Liverpool star who wants to stay spotted in training amid transfer interest from Saudi Arabia

Several members of Liverpool’s squad and staff returned from their summer breaks on Saturday as pre-season gets underway for the Reds.

One star that was spotted at the AXA training centre was veteran star Thiago as the midfielder has been the subject of interest for several Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Athletic reported this week that the Spaniard has already rejected one lucrative offer and is fully focused on pre-season training with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have received no bids for Thiago so far with approaches being made directly to the player’s camp.

In contrast to this, the Daily Mail reported that Liverpool are willing to offload Thiago this summer as they are preparing an offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Saints star will be the third midfielder the Reds sign if they get a deal over the line having already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. It is uncertain how this will affect Thiago’s game time but the 32-year-old is ready to fight for his place at Anfield.

