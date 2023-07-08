Man City lose out on highly-rated youngster as he pens new five-year deal with current club

Not even winning the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup has been enough to convince one young star to join Man City.

For all of their evident success to this point and the knowledge that the Cityzens will again be the team to beat in 2023/24, certain players aren’t swayed.

Perhaps it’s the thought of not being a confirmed starter week in and week out that stops newcomers from being persuaded that life at the Etihad Stadium is better for their careers long term.

Maybe it’s the pressure that’s associated with a club and team that is only about the winning. Anything less isn’t an option.

Whatever the reason, Football Insider report that City, along with Newcastle, Wolves and both the Milan clubs have lost out on the capture of USMNT and Fulham star, Antonee Robinson.

The 25-year-old left-back, nicknamed Jedi, had 12 months left to run on his old deal, but was clearly delighted to continue his journey with the Cottagers.

His new deal runs until 2028, and ensures that the best years of his career will be spent at Craven Cottage.

Given the level of interest in him, it’s a real coup for Fulham manager, Marco Silva, to get the deal over the line.

Sergio Gomez is Man City’s only natural left-back with Nathan Ake filling in when required.

Looking at the data above provided by DataMB, it’s easy to understand why Guardiola might be disappointed by the outcome of this one.