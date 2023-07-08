Man United agree personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund, striker could push for transfer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

That’s according to journalist Jacque Talbot, who believes the young Danish striker is edging closer to becoming a United player.

Eager to bring in a new forward to lead his line next season, Erik Ten Hag has identified Atalanta’s number 17 as the ideal striker, and while the Red Devils would probably love to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, with Daniel Levy making his position on selling his best player to a direct rival very clear, fans may have to settle for Hojlund.

Clearly keen to move to Old Trafford, Hojlund, 20, is thought to be prepared to hand in a transfer request if the two clubs struggle to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

This potential scenario will remind fans of last summer’s saga that saw winger Antony push to leave Ajax and link up with his former boss.

Consequently, with players seemingly desperate to join United, credit must be given to Ten Hag, who is obviously restoring the club back to its prestigious best.

