Man United determined to sell four key stars including £80m first-team player

According to recent reports, Erik Ten Hag is preparing to wield the Manchester United axe.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the United boss is ‘intent on offloading’ as many as four key first-team players.

Scott McTominay and Fred, two regular starters under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are both thought to have been made available this summer, with Ten Hag also keen to sell Jadon Sancho and captain Harry Maguire.

United have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea and talks to bring in Inter Milan’s Andre Onana from Inter Milan, possibly to serve as David De Gea’s replacement, are progressing.

However, before the 20-time league winners can accelerate their transfer plans, which are also believed to include two new attackers, they must trim their squad and raise funds.

McTominay has previously been a target for Newcastle United, however, following the Magpies’ capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, it remains to be seen whether or not Eddie Howe will pursue a move for the Scotland international.

Elsewhere, Fred has recently been linked with Fulham with manager Marco Silva thought to be an admirer of the Brazilian.

As for Sancho, who has endured a torrid time since his blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, with the English winger continuing to underperform, this summer could be the time when the ex-Man City academy star moves on. Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be interested, but there remains uncertainty over whether or not a deal can be reached.

And finally, with Maguire very much out-of-favour at Old Trafford after starting just eight Premier League games last season, the Red Devils’ skipper is looking increasingly likely to depart the club he signed for in 2019 in a deal worth a staggering £80m (Sky Sports).

West Ham are credited with having an interest in the 30-year-old, and although United value their skipper at £50m, rival clubs are hopeful they could sign the England international for just £35m. The biggest hurdle for clubs to overcome will be affording the centre-back’s wages, which, according to Spotrac, are around £170,000-per week.