Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now shared an update on the 22-year-old’s situation claiming that a move to Arsenal is not on the radar for the defender yet, despite links with the London club.

He added that Manchester United continue to monitor the Dutch full-back ahead of a potential move.

Frimpong has been an exceptional performer for Leverkusen this past season, contributing with nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

It is no secret that both Manchester United and Arsenal could use a quality full-back this summer. Frimpong could prove to be an upgrade on players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace defender has been quite underwhelming going forward and Frimpong would add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

Similarly, Arsenal used Ben White as the right-back last season and he is more suited to a central role. Signing a specialist full-back should be a top priority for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal and #Frimpong, it’s not a hot topic at this stage. Instead, ManUtd is still monitoring his situation. Next

steps depend on the new owners. #MUFC Player has not yet taken a decision. He’s considering his options. But: Key player for Alonso. ?? His price: £35m.… pic.twitter.com/qvYkJKNy3Z — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2023

The 22-year-old defender could prove to be a solid acquisition for the two clubs and he is valued at £35 million. There is no doubt that Frimpong has the ability to justify the asking price in the long run.

He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he joins Manchester United or Arsenal this summer.

The player will be hoping to take the next step in his career and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an exciting one for him.