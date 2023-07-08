Marcus Rashford makes awkward mistake in his farewell post for David De Gea

Marcus Rashford made a big blunder while posting a farewell message for teammate David De Gea.

It was earlier today confirmed that the veteran goalkeeper will leave the club after his contract at the club expired at the end of June.

The club had initially offered him a new contract with reduced wages but later withdrew the contract offer much to the player’s surprise.

As a result, the Spaniard now leaves the club after 12 years during which he has made 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

Several players expressed their sadness upon seeing their long-time teammate leave. Bruno Fernandes was the first to speak as he hit out at the club for the way they have let him go. He posted on his Instagram story:

“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories.”

Marcus Rashford also posted a farewell post for De Gea on his Instagram account but ended up making an awkward mistake.

His Instagram post, which has since then been edited, read: “Caption Ideas: You were here from my breakthrough, good luck with your next step brother.” 

Rashford has previously been accused of using ChatGPT to write his social media posts and some fans were quick to suggest that this proves them right.

 

