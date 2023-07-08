Newcastle recently made the ambitious move of enquiring about the availability of Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen but the Magpies are not willing to match his massive asking price.

Eddie Howe has already added Sandro Tonali from AC Milan to his squad and is now looking to address other areas ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport on Friday, Newcastle were one among many clubs to have baulked at the asking price set by Napoli for the Nigeria international

The Serie A champions’ owner Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell his star man, or at least not for a reasonable amount, despite clubs coming forward to ask him about a potential deal.

Corriere dello Sport explain that alongside Newcastle, clubs such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all knocked on his door, but “everyone returned home angry and outraged by the request”.

Napoli want at least €180m for their superstar striker after he spearheaded their charge to the league title last season and with a contract in Naples until 2025, the Serie A champions are in no rush to sell – although a move next summer is very likely.