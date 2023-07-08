Journalist Rudy Galetti has set the football world abuzz with his recent report claiming that Real Madrid are on the brink of initiating discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential signing of star forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Galetti, Real Madrid are eager to secure the services of the talented Frenchman before the end of July, signalling their intent to make a significant transfer coup this summer.

??? #RealMadrid are on the verge to start talk with #PSG for #Mbappè. ? Understand that, despite a huge amount of the operation, the ?? club would like to close the deal quickly, by the end of July. ? #RMCF, after the attempt in the summer 2021, are serious again for Kylian. pic.twitter.com/uMY3uGOCak — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 8, 2023

Mbappe, 24, has just 12 months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and failure to extend his deal will likely see the Paris giants offload him before the start of next season.

Speaking to reporters recently about the speculation surrounding Mbappe’s long-term future, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as quoted by Eurosport, said: “It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he continued. “And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.

“By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen.”

Widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football, France’s captain has consistently impressed with his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and exceptional footballing IQ.

His potential move to Real Madrid would undoubtedly generate immense excitement among fans and pundits alike, as it could potentially form a formidable attacking trio with Vini Junior and new signing Joselu.