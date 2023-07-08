“School of Haaland” – Phil Hay astonished by ‘physically amazing’ Leeds star

Renowned journalist Phil Hay has heaped praise on young Leeds United player Archie Gray, describing him as “physically amazing” in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Gray, 17, is a promising talent within the club’s academy and has caught the attention of many with his exceptional physical attributes and performances during preseason training.

Hay’s assessment reflects the high regard in which Gray is held within the club, as well as the excitement surrounding his potential impact on the Whites’ first team.

Hay, who spoke on Friday’s ‘The Square Ball’ podcast,  said: “Archie Gray, he just seems to come from the genetically modified school of Erling Haaland. Every time you see him he gets taller and bigger. He looks like he’s about 25 when he’s actually 17. He’s just physically amazing and also technically very good.

“How hard and how far you could push him in what really would be his first professional season in the Championship is a question that Farke would have to answer. I suspect Gyabi is a bit more ready for that. But very, very talented, and again, somebody that you would like to see play if he can.

“But I think beyond that, with Farke putting a lot of importance on that combination of two midfielders, assuming the formation is the same as it was before [at Norwich], I think he would want recruitment there.”

