Serie A giants looking to beat Inter Milan to Chelsea star as talks held over big move

Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Romelu Lukaku as the Serie A giants look to beat rivals Inter Milan to the Belgian star’s signature. 

The 30-year-old is not expected to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer and Sky Sports are reporting that Juventus have now joined the race for the striker.

Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Inter hope to enter negotiations with Chelsea in the coming days and will offer the West London club the opportunity to let Lukaku leave on loan for another season but the deal will include a mandatory buy option.

Champions League finalists have made it clear they want the Belgian to return and will also face competition from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Lukaku spent last season on loan with Inter but his season did not go to plan as the 30-year-old experienced several injury issues throughout the first half of the campaign. However, things got better after the World Cup and the Belgium star finished up with 10 goals across 25 league matches.

Inter Milan feels like the right place for the Chelsea star to be and it remains to be seen if the Serie A club can get a deal done to bring the striker back to the San Siro as they now face serious competition from Juventus and Saudi Arabia.

