Stamford Bridge legend delighted to return home to Chelsea

Chelsea FC
It’s all change at Chelsea as the Mauricio Pochettino era gets underway at the club, with more changes expected over the course of the next few weeks.

The Argentinian has already been out on the training pitch working with some of his new squad, with more players due back for pre-season in the next few days.

With only a few weeks until pre-season matches begin and little over a month until the new Premier League campaign starts, Pochettino doesn’t have long to assess the make up of his squad.

It’s likely that most players will start with a clean slate and the new man in charge will give each the chance to impress.

One player that always impressed during his playing days at Stamford Bridge was ‘captain fantastic’ John Terry.

The centre-back always led by example and, along with the likes of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba et al, was one of the leading lights of the Jose Mourinho era.

After some time spent away from the club Terry has now returned, and as he noted on his official Twitter account, he was delighted to be back home.

He’ll work with the Chelsea Academy at this point, though supporters will surely be hoping that he eventually makes his way to the first-team backroom staff at some point.

