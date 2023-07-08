Two Man United midfielders set for exit this summer says Romano

With the arrival of Mason Mount to Man United, there’s even less chance for the club’s midfielders to stake their claims for a permanent residency in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

The Red Devils need to build on their successes of last season, and in order to do just that it’s inevitable that certain players will need to be moved on.

If the Dutchman is able to start the season with a much more streamlined squad and able to move out those players that are now surplus to requirements, whilst bringing in others to strengthen in key areas, it could be a great 2023/24 for the club.

Of course, it isn’t easy to move players aside, particularly if they’re on good contracts given to them by previous regimes.

However, professional pride should surely come into the equation when the question is either sit on the bench at Old Trafford, or try your luck elsewhere.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, believes at least two Man United midfielders could be on the move before the start of the new season.

‘On Donny van de Beek, the player is looking for new options. He is considering some possibilities around Europe, but there is a very concrete chance for him to leave,’ he wrote.

‘He loves the club but knows that it’s time for him to play again regularly after returning from injury.’

It’s no surprise to understand that ten Hag’s former Ajax star wants out. His career has stagnated ever since he left the Dutch giants.

The case of Fred is an interesting one though.

‘Fred could also be a player to watch because United are considering the possibility of selling him in this window,’ Romano added.

‘It’s true that there is interest from Fulham but also other clubs are looking at him. So keep an eye on the Brazilian midfielder because he could be one more out of the exit door.’