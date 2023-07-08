Massive brawl broke out at the end of the first half between England U21 and Spain U21 in the Euro 21 final.

The Three Lions took a controversial lead just before half-time after Cole Palmer’s free-kick took a big deflection off Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and ended up behind the net.

The goal sparked an angry reaction from the Spain bench as they claimed that the ball deflected off Jones’ arms.

While the VAR checked the goal, the two benches were going at it. The goal was eventually given and credited to Curtis Jones but England U21 coach Ashley Cole and Spanish assistant were both shown red cards for their involvement in the brawl.

Watch the incident below:

COLE PALMER OFF THE WALL AND IN TO PUT ENGLAND AHEAD IN THE EURO U-21 FINAL. ??????? pic.twitter.com/ahJxuPgdIO — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 8, 2023