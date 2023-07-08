Video: James Trafford wins it for England U21s with insane double save to deny Spain in the 98th minute

In a thrilling Euro U21 final clash between England U21 and Spain U21, goalkeeper James Trafford became the hero with his stunning double save right at the end of the game. The match, however, was marred by chaos and controversy.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones found the back of the net in the dying moments of the first half, sending England into a frenzy. The goal triggered an angry reaction from Spain, with both benches erupting into a massive brawl.

The heated altercation led to the dismissal of England coach Ashley Cole and one of the Spanish coaches.

As the game progressed, both teams had chances to score. And in the 97th minute, Spain were awarded a crucial penalty.

It seemed that England’s clean sweep was in jeopardy. However, England goalkeeper James Trafford showcased his brilliance by making a stunning save to deny the Spain captain from the spot. Trafford didn’t stop there; he also saved the rebound effort.

The victory for England U21 was historic. They completed a flawless tournament, not losing a single game and impressively not conceding a single goal.

Watch the double save below: