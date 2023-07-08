Video: Liverpool fans will be happy to see what Darwin Nunez did in new clip with Jurgen Klopp

Several members of Liverpool have returned from their summer break on Saturday and there was a nice interaction between Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez caught by the club’s cameras.

The 24-year-old was being put through some routine exercises upon his return to the AXA training centre when the Liverpool boss walked into the room. The two embraced with a hug but there was something very noticeable in the clip.

The pair interacted in English which highlights the work Nunez has been doing to settle in at the Merseyside club over the summer.

Klopp previously highlighted that the Uruguay international must improve this skill in order to succeed at the Reds and Liverpool fans will be happy to see the improvements ahead of the new campaign.

