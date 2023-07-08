Video: Norwegian ace says he dreams to play for Leeds United

Norway under-19s captain Nikolai Hopland has admitted that he wants to play for Leeds United.

In an interview with TV channel NRK, during the Euros U19 Championship, he was asked what he dreams for to which the Norwegian replied: “My dream is to play for Leeds United.”

Whether Leeds United will consider him as a potential investment remains to be seen.

Interestingly, the last Norwegian player to openly express his love for the club was Erling Haaland, who is now regarded as one of the world’s best players in the world.

