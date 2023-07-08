West Ham offered the chance to sign silky Brazilian midfielder

The 2023/24 season is almost upon us with West Ham looking to be one of the busier teams in the transfer market this summer.

The east Londoners are apparently on the verge of selling Declan Rice to London rivals, Arsenal, and the associated windfall that David Moyes should receive – as long as chairman David Sullivan agrees that the fee can be reinvested for squad strengthening – will hopefully see him be able to pad out his Hammers squad with a decent level of player.

Tuttosport note that West Ham are well advanced with their pursuit of Juventus’ defensive midfield colossus, Denis Zakaria, and that he will join Moyes’ side on Monday for a fee in the region of €20m.

It’s a deal that’s believed to have been worked on for some while now given that Rice was known to want to move on from the London Stadium outfit this summer.

Notwithstanding a poor sojourn at Chelsea, the 26-year-old Swiss international could be just what Moyes needs to anchor his midfield.

The outlet also note that the Serie A side will discuss the possibility of selling Arthur Melo to the east Londoners too.

Formerly of Barcelona and a player who ended up at Juve in an interesting swap deal with Miralem Pjanic, Arthur didn’t exactly cover himself in glory during a loan spell last season at Liverpool.

That being said, the Brazilian’s silky skills would be right at home in east London and it will be interesting to see if West Ham decide on bringing the player back to the Premier League.