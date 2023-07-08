West Ham set to complete deal for first summer signing on Monday

In an exciting transfer development, West Ham United are reportedly set to finalise a €20 million deal to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

That’s according to recent reports in the Italian media which claim the former Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder is on the verge of returning to London following last season’s loan spell with Chelsea.

The talented Swiss international is expected to bolster the Hammers’ midfield, bringing his skill and experience to the squad. This move comes as West Ham prepares for the potential departure of their star midfielder Declan Rice, who is on the brink of joining Arsenal in a monumental deal worth £105 million.

Known for his physicality, defensive prowess, and passing ability, Zakaria’s arrival is set to inject new dynamism into West Ham’s midfield setup.

