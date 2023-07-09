27-year-old’s exit from Leicester quite advanced as Euro giants close in

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League and they are likely to lose a number of key players this summer.

According to reports, Italian giants Juventus are hoping to sign Timothy Castagne from the Foxes and their move is quite advanced.

The Italian outfit need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit and Castagne could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Belgian international has proven his quality in the Premier League with Leicester and he has the pedigree to succeed in Italian football as well.

Ideally, Leicester will want to hold on to their best players next season so that they can secure promotion immediately, but they are powerless to stop the players from leaving.

Castagne is clearly too good for the Championship and he will want to join a big club this summer. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus can get the deal across the line.