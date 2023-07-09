Arsenal identify new area to strengthen in the transfer market, one of two players could also leave

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly not finished their transfer spending just yet, with the Gunners possibly set to turn their attention towards strengthening their depth in attack after a major revamp in midfield.

This is according to a report in the Guardian, which delves into the addition of Declan Rice and possible interest in Romeo Lavia while Thomas Partey could leave.

The report adds that Arsenal also seem to be looking into bringing in cover for Bukayo Saka in attack, which is not something we’ve heard too much in the way of concrete reports about in recent times.

Further changes up front could also come as one of Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun is expected to leave this summer, according to the Guardian.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal remain keen on potential £50m transfer, deal could be helped by £30m sale
“I’ll make sure…” – Chelsea star sends clear transfer vow to club’s fans
Exclusive: Chelsea and expensive signing both 100% decided on parting ways, says transfer expert

We’re yet to see concrete names being linked with Arsenal to provide cover for Saka, but this seems like one to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

It’s also worth remembering that the Gunners have Brazilian youngster Marquinhos as an option out wide, though he didn’t play much last season and also failed to make that much of an impression on loan at Norwich City, though it perhaps seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta will view him as being ready for a bigger role.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Eddie Nketiah Folarin Balogun Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.