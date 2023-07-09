Arsenal remain keen on potential £50m transfer, deal could be helped by £30m sale

Arsenal reportedly still have Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia in their sights as they seek to add more youth to their squad.

The young Belgian midfielder has impressed in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will pay the kind of money required to get a deal done.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal have an interest in Lavia, but Southampton’s £50million asking price might be a bit rich, though the report also mentions the possibility of Thomas Partey being allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium for around £30m.

Arsenal could do well to sell Partey and use a large chunk of that fee to help pay for Lavia, while the report also notes that £21m has already been raised from selling Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal look set to be working with a younger squad next season, with Xhaka and Partey among the oldest members of the starting XI, and possibly set to be replaced by both Declan Rice and Lavia in that area of the pitch in 2023/24.

All in all, it looks like there’s a very exciting future ahead at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta also building around some superb young talents in the form of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.