Exclusive: Chelsea and expensive signing both 100% decided on parting ways, says transfer expert

There seems little chance of a comeback for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea even under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert has weighed in on the Lukaku situation, which remains unresolved for the time being, but on which there seems to be a very clear mutual agreement.

According to Romano, Lukaku wants to leave and Chelsea are ready to let him go, with this being 100% decided between both parties, so one imagines it’s now just about finding a buyer who’ll meet the Blues’ demands for the Belgium international.

“I’ve had plenty of fans asking for an update on this, and if there’s any chance Mauricio Pochettino could give Romelu Lukaku another chance at Chelsea,” Romano said.

“I’m not in Pochettino’s head so I can’t predict what’s going to happen, you never know in football. But the situation right now and as of today is that Chelsea are trying to sell Lukaku, while Lukaku wants to find another club.

“So they both want to part ways and move on, 100% guaranteed. This is the priority of both parties.”

Lukaku went back to Inter Milan on loan last season but couldn’t quite return to the form he showed in his first spell there, so it remains to be seen how much they’ll be willing to pay to bring him back permanently.

Still, a player of Lukaku’s calibre will surely have suitors elsewhere, even if he hasn’t been at his very best for the last year or two.