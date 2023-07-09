Chelsea star ready to make huge sacrifice to complete transfer away as club prepare new bid

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to take a huge pay cut in order to clinch a transfer away from the club and return to Inter Milan.

Inter are set to make a new and improved bid for the Belgium international this week, according to the Telegraph, and it seems the player is also dead set on the potential move back to the San Siro.

Such is Lukaku’s desire to end his nightmare spell at Chelsea, the Telegraph claim he’s willing to give up as much as £1million a year in wages with a permanent move back to Inter, where he returned on loan last season.

The Serie A giants are now preparing to make a new offer of around £35m for the 30-year-old, which would include bonuses, and they hope this will finally be enough for Chelsea to relax their stance on his asking price.

Lukaku has had a mixed few years, enjoying a superb first spell at Inter which earned him a big move to Chelsea in 2021, and though he started well at Stamford Bridge he quickly went downhill, lasting just one season before his loan back to Inter.

His second spell with the Nerazurri was not quite as prolific, but it seems they’re keen to keep him permanently and that they would be his first choice too.

The Telegraph add that the former Manchester United and Everton man has informed Inter he has no desire to join their rivals Juventus, while a move to Saudi Arabia also seems to be off the table, unlike for Chelsea teammates Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.