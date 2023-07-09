“I’ll make sure…” – Chelsea star sends clear transfer vow to club’s fans

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke sent a clear vow to the club’s fans as he said he’ll make sure Levi Colwill comes back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues pair last night celebrated the England Under-21s winning the European Championships final against Spain, and were on video together after the game.

See below as Colwill approaches Madueke to join him on his video, with his teammate insisting that both of them will be coming back to Chelsea soon…

Noni Madueke with Levi Colwill: “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back”. ?? #CFC pic.twitter.com/RnSpMntY1P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

Colwill went out on loan to Brighton last season and was hugely impressive, though he’ll have a lot of competition for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

It therefore seems that the 20-year-old’s future is in some doubt this summer, though Madueke is clearly ready to try his best to stop him leaving.

Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be desperate to see Colwill commit his future to the club, especially after the blow of losing another homegrown talent to a rival, with Mason Mount joining Manchester United.