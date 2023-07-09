Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the Blues are preparing a move for the 23-year-old Serbian striker but they might need to pay big money in order to secure the services.

The report states that a fee of around €80 million (£64.8m) might be required to lure him away from the Italian club.

Vlahović scored 14 goals across all competitions last season, and although he failed to live up to the expectations, he remains a hugely talented player with massive potential.

Chelsea need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Vlahovic would be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

The Serbian international has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could form a quality partnership with summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

Mauricio Pochettino be hoping to strengthen his squad significantly this summer and players like Vlahovic will certainly make a difference.

The 23-year-old will know that he has not been able to hit top form at Juventus and the opportunity to make a fresh start at Stamford Bridge could be an attractive idea for the player.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

The Blues will be desperate to bounce back strongly and get back into the Champions League once again. They have been quite active in the transfer market since the change of ownership, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary reinforcements before the window closes.