Crystal Palace make contact with club for 23-year-old defender

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Perr Schuurs from Torino during the summer transfer window.

According to reports, the London club have been in touch with the Italian outfit regarding a move for the defender.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has been an important player for Torino and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sell him after just one season at the club.

Schuurs has been linked with other European clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to move to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles had a disappointing campaign last year and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly.

Signing players like Schuurs will certainly help them improve defensively and it remains to be seen whether they can pull it off.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be an attractive option for a 23-year-old Dutch international but he will probably be hoping to join a bigger club with european football.