Leeds United, under the new management of Daniel Farke, are wasting no time in preparing for their quest to regain their Premier League status.

According to The Athletic, the club is willing to shell out £2.2 million to secure the services of Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge.

Surridge, who has found the back of the net 11 times in 50 appearances across all competitions for Forest, has caught the attention of Farke, who has made him a priority target. The striker’s current contract with Nottingham Forest is set to expire in 2024.

Leeds United endured a disappointing season that resulted in their relegation from the Premier League. With Farke now at the helm, the former Norwich City manager has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team back to the top flight.

The potential signing of Surridge signifies Leeds United’s intent to bolster their attacking prowess and increase their chances of a successful promotion campaign.