Tributes pour in as Barcelona legend Luis Suarez passes away

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Spain star Luis Suarez Miramontes has passed away at the age of 88, it has been confirmed.

The legendary forward is regarded as one of Barca’s all-time greats, and he also shone in a spell at Inter Milan, starting out as a wide-forward before also adapting well to a deep-lying playmaker role later in his career.

Suarez won two La Liga titles with Barcelona, and also inspired Inter to two European Cup victories in 1964 and 1965.

At international level, Suarez was also a European Championship winner with Spain in 1964.

Undoubtedly one of the greats of the game, Suarez is sure to be missed greatly by fans of Barca and Inter in particular, as well as the whole of Spain.

Inter paid tribute on social media, saying: “A unique talent and a great Inter fan. The number 10 of Grande Inter who brought our colors to the roof of Italy, Europe and the world.”