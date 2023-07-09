Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be set to hold important talks over his future this week, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils now have plenty of quality options in defence, so it’s not too surprising that Maguire has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in the last year or so.

Erik ten Hag brought in Lisandro Martinez not long after he took over as Man Utd manager, and he’s formed a solid partnership alongside Raphael Varane, while even Luke Shaw has done a decent job filling in at centre-back from time to time.

Romano says there seems to be a decent chance of Maguire leaving United this summer, and this could finally be determined in a meeting with Ten Hag in the next few days, according to the transfer news expert.

Still, there’s not currently anything advanced for the England international to join West Ham, who are focused on the departure of Declan Rice and replacing him in midfield.

“Another story we’re waiting for is Harry Maguire and his talks with Erik ten Hag, it will happen in the next days,” Romano said.

“At the moment I’m not aware of negotiations with West Ham, they are still busy with the midfielders situation as they have to replace Declan Rice. It’s not something imminent, at the moment, but I still think there are chances for Maguire to leave Old Trafford this summer.”