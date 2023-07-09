£40m player keen on joining Newcastle; he wants to play for Eddie Howe

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is reportedly keen on getting a transfer to Newcastle United this summer.

The Foxes ace is widely expected to seal a £40m transfer to St James’ Park in the next few days, and it seems that playing under Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been one big motivating factor for him.

That’s according to Football Insider, who also add that Howe has identified Barnes as a key target ahead of next season due to his age and experience in the Premier League.

Barnes has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham in recent times, but it now seems Newcastle are clearly in pole position to get this deal done imminently.