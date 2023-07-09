Image: Arsenal transfer target’s brother accidentally confirms the move before deleting the post on Instagram

It appears that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal, following an agreement reached between the two clubs.

The accidental announcement of the signing came from Timber’s brother, who posted a picture on Instagram showing a farewell party held for the player.

The image featured Timber’s photo on a board wearing an Arsenal shirt, along with a caption: “Jurrien’s Goodbye party! See you in the streets of London.”

The post was eventually deleted perhaps after they realised they are not supposed to announce until it is officially announced by the clubs.

Jurrien Timber’s brother on his Instagram story ? Announcement ???? pic.twitter.com/ZMW5FunCmr — Forever.AFC (@Forever_AFC1) July 9, 2023

The Gunners, who came close to winning the league last season but were ultimately defeated by Manchester City, seem determined to challenge again in the upcoming campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta has already bolstered the squad with the signings of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The club has also agreed a deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.