‘Medical scheduled’ – Leeds agree deal with club for 22-year-old

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal for Brenden Aaronson to leave the club for a transfer to Union Berlin.

The 22-year-old only joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer, but it seems he’s set to make a speedy exit from the club after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds fans will be disappointed but surely not too surprised, with a deal now seemingly close for Aaronson to move back to the Bundesliga in a loan-to-buy deal.

Aaronson didn’t quite make the desired impact at Elland Road last season, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him once he completes this move as expected.

