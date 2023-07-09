Liverpool and Manchester United keen on 28-year-old La Liga star

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 28-year-old midfielder is on the radar of the two Premier League clubs and they could look to make their move for him in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid are going through financial difficulties right now and selling the versatile midfielder could ease their financial problems. Apparently, a fee of around €60 million could get the deal done.

Liverpool certainly need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and signing another central midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Marcos Llorente is versatile enough to play in a number of positions and he could be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old works hard on and off the ball, and he will contribute offensively as well.

Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister this summer and Llorente would complete an impressive midfield rebuild.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to add more quality in the middle of the park as well. The 28-year-old Spaniard could prove to be an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

Both English clubs will have to improve their engine room this summer and the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid star has the quality to make a big difference for them.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are willing to pay up for him this summer.

The midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.