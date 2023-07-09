Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The Saints have been relegated to the Championship and they are likely to lose a number of key players this summer.

Someone like Lavia is extremely talented and he is likely to play in the top-flight next season. The midfielder has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are confident that the 19-year-old wants to play for them ahead of the other suitors.

Lavia is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Southampton could demand around £50 million for him according to the report.

The Belgian midfielder has a high ceiling and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming season. The Reds need to bring in reinforcements in the defensive midfield department and Lavia certainly fits the profile.

Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Anfield and he could help the 19-year-old develop into a key player for the Reds.

Brazilian international Fabinho has been quite underwhelming this past season and Liverpool might need to replace him in the near future. Lavia would be a quality long-term alternative.

Liverpool have already spent substantial amounts of money on the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to shell out a premium for the Southampton midfielder as well.