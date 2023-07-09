Liverpool prepared to part ways with 26-year-old but only on a permanent deal

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part ways with center-back Nat Phillips but only on a permanent basis.

Leeds United have shown interest in signing Phillips on loan, but according to The Sun, Liverpool would prefer to sell him rather than loan him out.

The 26-year-old, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has made 29 appearances for the club since 2020.

However, he was limited to just five outings in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2022-23 season.

Phillips’ most notable campaign came in the 2020/21 season when he and Rhys Williams were thrust into the heart of Liverpool’s defense due to a defensive injury crisis that sidelined key players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Their impressive performances played a vital role in securing Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League.

With Liverpool now looking to cash in on Phillips, it appears his time at the club has come to an end.

Apart from Leeds, Dutch club Feyenoord are also linked with the Liverpool defender.