Exclusive: €100m star wants Man City transfer, one to watch in coming week according to expert

Manchester City fans may be excited to hear that we could see significant developments on the Josko Gvardiol transfer in the coming week or so, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Croatia international is widely regarded as one of the top young players in world football, and it seems that Leipzig are eager to get big money from his sale as they ask for around €100million in total.

Romano adds, however, that Gvardiol himself is pushing for a move to Man City, so that seems positive for Pep Guardiola and co., even if negotiating a deal with his club won’t necessarily be easy.

City surely have the financial resources to give Leipzig what they want for Gvardiol, who would likely end up being a smart investment, even if that fee looks pretty big now.

Still only 21 years of age, Gvardiol has a big future in the game and can surely go very far indeed under the guidance of a manager like Guardiola.

“I can say that Manchester City are still working hard on Josko Gvardiol deal behind the scenes,” Romano said.

“The situation has been pretty quiet in the media but City and RB Leipzig remain in direct contact.

“The player is pushing to go to City, but Leipzig are insisting on their €100m asking price. Still, talks are absolutely on – the deal is being negotiated and could be one to watch next week again.”