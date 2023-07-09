Prem club set to make transfer bid for Manchester United star who’s just changed agents

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Fred has just changed agents ahead of a potential transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

Fulham are supposedly set to bid for the Brazil international, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that clubs in Saudi Arabia also have an interest in him at the moment.

See below for details as Romano has tweeted about Fred changing agents as he looks for a move away from Man Utd this summer so he can play more regular first-team football…

Fred could be a fine signing for a club like Fulham, even if he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time with United.

The 30-year-old has shown some moments of real quality, though he’s had less of a key role under Erik ten Hag, who brought Casemiro into his midfield in last summer’s transfer window.

MUFC will undoubtedly be keen to take this opportunity to cash in on a squad player as it could give them the funds they need to strengthen other areas of their squad.

