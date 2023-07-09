Manchester United could terminate star’s contract to allow free transfer

Real Betis reportedly feel that Manchester United could terminate Eric Bailly’s contract this summer in order to allow him to leave the club on a free transfer.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled at Old Trafford and also had an underwhelming loan spell at Marseille last season, though it’s no surprise that he’s seemingly not set to make that move permanent.

According to AS, Bailly is emerging as a concrete option for Betis, and the La Liga club feel there is some chance that he’ll end up being allowed to join on a free transfer.

That could be the best move for United, as it allows them a quick and easy solution to offloading an unwanted player.

The realistic alternative is that MUFC struggle to find buyers for Bailly this summer and then see him leave on a free in a year’s time anyway.

Bailly had a decent spell in Spain earlier in his career with Villarreal and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career with Betis.