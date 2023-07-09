Manchester United among PL suitors for cut-price transfer of Barcelona misfit

Manchester United are reportedly among the potential transfer suitors for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest this summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled to reach his best form in the last couple of years, despite looking a terrific prospect when Barcelona signed him from Ajax back in 2020.

Dest went out on loan to AC Milan last season but they didn’t take up the option to sign him permanently, and now Mundo Deportivo suggest he could make a cut-price move to the Premier League.

Their report states that Dest could be available for around €17million, with Man Utd looking like one option for the USA international, alongside Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils might do well to sign Dest as a squad player, but it’s hard to imagine he’d come in and be first choice at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag already has Diogo Dalot as the clear first choice at right-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shown himself to be a decent backup option.

Dest could be a decent signing for mid-table clubs like Fulham or Palace, though, so this seems like one worth keeping an eye on in the weeks ahead.