Newcastle ready to offer £25 million for 13-goal star

Newcastle are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the Magpies are now prepared to launch and offer to sign the 25-year-old this summer and they are likely to submit a bid of around £25 million.

Barnes had an impressive campaign with Leicester last year scoring 13 goals in the Premier League. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle and he will certainly add goals and creativity to the side.

Newcastle struggled to score goals consistently last season and they ended up drawing 14 league matches. They will look to improve in that department before the new season starts.

Newcastle have secured qualification to the Champions League and they will be up against top-class defenses on a weekly basis. They will need to improve their attacking options in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to play in the Champions League will be an attractive proposition for the 25-year-old Leicester star and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Newcastle.

Barnes is too good for the Championship and he will not want to stay at Leicester City next season. It will be interesting to see if the Foxes are willing to sanction the departure of the winger for a reasonable price.

He was valued at around £60 million a few months ago but that asking price is likely to drop after Leicester’s relegation.