Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was recently caught on camera sharing a light-hearted moment with Lucas Paqueta, a player the club has been linked with.

The Magpies have expressed a long-standing interest in signing the talented West Ham midfielder.

However, they have since then signed AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali who is their first marquee signing of the summer.

Tonali’s arrival is expected to bolster the team’s midfield options.

The friendly exchange between Guimaraes and Paqueta took place during the Copa do Brasil Quarter Final between their former clubs, Flamengo and Atletico-Pr.

Flamengo, Paqueta’s former team, emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Seizing the opportunity, Paqueta jokingly taunted Guimaraes about the result and cheekily asked if he had been watching the match.

Responding with a good-natured warning, Guimaraes reminded Paqueta that there was still another leg to be played.

The two players share a strong friendship and have a history together, having been teammates at Lyon.

As Newcastle United gears up for their upcoming Champions League campaign, they continue to pursue reinforcements for their squad.

If Newcastle were to make a move for Paqueta in the future, the close bond between the two players would play a big factor.