Newcastle ace to be offered 300k-a-week deal to leave Magpies this summer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly facing interest in Allan Saint-Maximin in this summer’s transfer window.

There has been some uncertainty about Saint-Maximin’s future recently, with Fabrizio Romano reporting today that Newcastle are discussing his exit.

There’s now been an update, with clubs from Saudi Arabia apparently eyeing the Frenchman for around £40million, and willing to offer him a staggering £300,000 a week to leave St James’ Park.

More Stories / Latest News
“Arsenal know he’s a really talented player” – clubs warned striker transfer won’t come cheap
‘Medical scheduled’ – Leeds agree deal with club for 22-year-old
Liverpool flop who frustrated Klopp last season has been offered to West Ham this summer

With a deal for Harvey Barnes now looking just days away from being completed, it makes sense to offload Saint-Maximin if possible.

Eddie Howe will probably want to revamp his attack for next season, with Saint-Maximin rarely being an automatic starter since he became NUFC boss.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Eddie Howe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.