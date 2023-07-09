Newcastle ace to be offered 300k-a-week deal to leave Magpies this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly facing interest in Allan Saint-Maximin in this summer’s transfer window.

There has been some uncertainty about Saint-Maximin’s future recently, with Fabrizio Romano reporting today that Newcastle are discussing his exit.

There’s now been an update, with clubs from Saudi Arabia apparently eyeing the Frenchman for around £40million, and willing to offer him a staggering £300,000 a week to leave St James’ Park.

With a deal for Harvey Barnes now looking just days away from being completed, it makes sense to offload Saint-Maximin if possible.

Eddie Howe will probably want to revamp his attack for next season, with Saint-Maximin rarely being an automatic starter since he became NUFC boss.