Newcastle urged not to sell 29-year-old star this summer

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first in football.

However, journalist Andrew Musgrove has urged the Magpies to hold on to the defender.

He believes that Lascelles has the right attitude and mentality to be an important squad player for Newcastle, and they should look to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Despite being dropped to the bench last season, the 29-year-old defender remained thoroughly professional and tried to help the club on and off the pitch.

Musgrove said: “He hasn’t kicked off at losing his place – he’s taken it in his stride and he’s put his focus and attention elsewhere and become a real benefit to Newcastle United off the pitch. “A lot of you guys will remember him picking up two bookings as a substitute, and that’s the kind of thing that really reaffirms just how important he is off the pitch; he’s always fighting for the club, even if he isn’t kicking a ball for 90 minutes. “And he’s got the right attitude, because let’s be honest, a lot of club captains who are suddenly out of the side would’ve kicked off, they would not have been happy. And I’m sure he’s not happy at not playing, but he understands the bigger picture and he really has handled essentially being benched really, really well.”

It is evident that Lascelles is an excellent professional, and there is no doubt that he could be useful for Newcastle next season.

The Magpies will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they need a deeper squad to compete across all fronts.

The 29-year-old has the experience and leadership qualities to make his mark as a squad player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.