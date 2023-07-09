According to The Sun, Sky Sports are set to decide over the next few days whether Caroline Barker or Simon Thomas will be the new presenter to replace Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday.

Caroline Barker is a highly respected sports journalist and broadcaster, known for her in-depth knowledge of the game and her engaging presenting style.

She made history as the first female presenter of Match Day Live for Premier League Productions, and her ability to connect with viewers and listeners has earned her widespread praise.

Meanwhile, Simon Thomas, who previously worked as a football presenter for Sky but had to step away from full-time broadcasting after the tragic loss of his wife, in order to care for his son, is the reported favourite for the role as per a recent report.