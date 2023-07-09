Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

According to a report from Sky Germany (h/t Get Football News Germany), Tottenham are lining up a move for the 26-year-old Japanese defender.

Borussia Mönchengladbach had a dismal campaign last year but Itakura impressed with his performances. It appears that Italian champions Napoli are keen on signing the player as well.

It is no secret that Tottenham are looking to improve their defence this summer and they have been linked with players like Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the German outfit to sell the Japanese defender this summer.

Itakura is versatile enough to operate as a right-sided central defender as well as on the left. Furthermore, he can be deployed as a defensive midfielder as well.

The 26-year-old is an impressive reader of the game and he is efficient with his distribution as well.

The Japanese defender could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham and he has attributes to fit into Ange Postecoglou’s style of football as well.

Tottenham need to strengthen their squad in order to get back into the Champions League once again and the defence is an area that is in need of additions.

The opportunity to join the London club could be an exciting proposition for the defender and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Meanwhile, Napoli are looking at the player as a potential replacement for the South Korean international Kim min-jae.